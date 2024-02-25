Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $13.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $35.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,253.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

