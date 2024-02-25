Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Shares Up 1.5%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 17,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 22,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Boralex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

