BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.