Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.