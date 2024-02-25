Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $946.96 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.43%.
Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
