BOX (NYSE:BOX) vs. Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) Financial Review

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOX and Nfon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $990.87 million 3.67 $26.78 million $0.20 126.76 Nfon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Nfon.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 4.88% -5.68% 2.72% Nfon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOX and Nfon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 1 9 0 2.73 Nfon 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOX currently has a consensus price target of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Nfon.

Summary

BOX beats Nfon on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2023, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About Nfon

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services. The company also provides various solutions, such as Nconnect voice for IP communications; Nconnect data, which allows Internet access; Ncontactcenter, a cloud contact centre solution, that facilitates customer support for various channels, agents, and locations; Nhospitality, which integrates cloud telephony into property management systems for hotel industry; Neorecording that allows companies to record conversations and retain them in a tamper-proof and encrypted environment; Nmonitoring Queues to monitor and track internal work performance; and Noperatorpanel, which provides a professional voice reception panel for customers to receive incoming calls and forward certain calls to their intended recipients. In addition, its product portfolio includes unified communications and collaboration, such as Meet and Share; integration for Microsoft Teams; and business applications comprising CRM Connect, as well as sells devices, such as telephones, soft clients for PCs and smartphones, and related software. The company has an agreement with Meetecho. NFON AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

