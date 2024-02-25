Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 18,576 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Deluxe worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 381,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.22 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $839.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

