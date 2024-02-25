Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Up 1.3 %

TWI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $875.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Titan International

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.