Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,172 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.