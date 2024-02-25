Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,313 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,152,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after buying an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 44,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Up 1.5 %

CNXC stock opened at $82.89 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

