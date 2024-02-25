Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,522,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RYI stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.71. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Ryerson

In related news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

