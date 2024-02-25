Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151,272 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $124.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

