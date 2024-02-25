Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.79% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $34.27.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.