Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Preferred Bank worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

