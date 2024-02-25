Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.