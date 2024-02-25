Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after purchasing an additional 835,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,254,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 601,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 220,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

OCFC stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $906.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.