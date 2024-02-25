Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

