Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Caleres by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.95. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $421,717.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $421,717.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,017,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,162 shares of company stock worth $2,565,777. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

