Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.43 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

