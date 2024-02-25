Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
ProAssurance Stock Performance
PRA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.
