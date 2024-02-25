Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProAssurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial cut their price target on ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRA

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.