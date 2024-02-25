Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.