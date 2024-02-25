Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Scholastic worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholastic by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

