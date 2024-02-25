Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 58,144 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,144 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BY opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $25.01.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.07 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

