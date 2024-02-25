Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,402 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Koppers worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Koppers by 326.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 94,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koppers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,227 shares of company stock worth $3,522,762. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Down 0.1 %

KOP opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.