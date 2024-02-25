Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IonQ worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IonQ by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IonQ by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

