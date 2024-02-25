Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.