Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 146,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.00 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.