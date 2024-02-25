Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.59 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

