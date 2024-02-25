Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 165,000 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,060 shares of company stock worth $991,592. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

