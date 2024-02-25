Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RH worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE RH opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.