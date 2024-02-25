Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after buying an additional 979,494 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

