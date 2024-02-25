Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

