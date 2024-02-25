Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFS opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

