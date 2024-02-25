Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chemours worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chemours by 39.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Chemours Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CC opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

