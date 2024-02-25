Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

