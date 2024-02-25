Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,293 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,293 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Timken by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Timken by 18.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

