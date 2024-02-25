Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.