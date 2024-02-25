Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of The GEO Group worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after buying an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 566,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE GEO opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

