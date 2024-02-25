Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Brightcove Stock Down 15.5 %
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
