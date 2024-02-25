BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives $16.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

