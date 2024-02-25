Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $122.71

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 225,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

