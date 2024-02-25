Brokerages Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

AMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

AMPL stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.42.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.