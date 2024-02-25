Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $225.19

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,436,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,121,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $1,497,224.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,436,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,277 shares of company stock valued at $67,000,401 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

