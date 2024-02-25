Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $101.56

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

BOOT stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

