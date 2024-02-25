Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $101.56

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.56.
BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.
BOOT stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.17. Boot Barn has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
