Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT at $86.93

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

