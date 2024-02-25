Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $26.71

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

