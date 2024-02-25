Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $67.13

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $95,537,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

