Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $201.82

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $199.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average of $172.13. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth $65,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

