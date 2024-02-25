Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $106.43

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,555 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth about $217,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the period.

Shares of PI opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

