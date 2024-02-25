Brokerages Set MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target at $72.64

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at $178,497,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,736 shares of company stock worth $9,762,766 over the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

