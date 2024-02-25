Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Price Target at $30.86

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

